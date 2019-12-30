× Federal Prosecutors Charge Man Accused In Hanukkah Stabbing

(AP) — Federal criminal charges have been filed against a man who authorities say invaded a rabbi’s home and stabbed five people during a Hanukkah celebration, leaving one person critically injured.

Grafton E. Thomas was expected to appear in federal court in White Plains to face five counts of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by attempting to kill with a dangerous weapon and causing injuries.

The attack occurred amid a series of violent attacks targeting Jews in the region that have led to increased security, particularly around religious gatherings.

On Sunday, Thomas pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.