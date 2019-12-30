Important Message For Suddenlink Subscribers

Fort Smith Burger King Robbed, Suspect Arrested

Posted 3:39 pm, December 30, 2019, by , Updated at 03:37PM, December 30, 2019

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — According to Fort Smith Police, a Burger King in Fort Smith was robbed Monday morning (Dec. 30).

Police say at approximately 6:26 a.m., an armed man identified as Dwaun Davis, 26, robbed the Burger King at the intersection of Rogers Avenue and Waldron Road.

According to police, Davis later fell asleep at a MetroPCS store while intoxicated. Davis was waiting to finalize the transaction on his newly purchased phone.

The store notified Fort Smith Police and Davis was then taken into custody.

Davis is facing multiple charges including aggravated robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, leaving the scene of an accident, public intoxication and shoplifting.

Police say approximately $3,000 was recovered from the robbery.

