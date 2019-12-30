Important Message For Suddenlink Subscribers

Innovative Fashion Designers Lead The Way On Sustainability

Posted 11:12 am, December 30, 2019,

(AP) — A buy-and-toss mentality persists in fashion, but more consumers and people in the industry are scrutinizing how the production of goods impacts the environment.

Fashion. Photo Courtesy: MGN Galleries

Innovative fashion designers are turning to such things as horseradish and nettles to make sustainable clothing and accessories to the delight of like-minded buyers.

Celebrities are doing their part by re-wearing outfits, something virtually unheard of in the past, and helping to drive the upcycle and vintage movements.

Actress Maggie Q, who created an activewear line from recycled fabrics, sees plenty of room for improvement.

But old consumer habits die hard. Oxfam’s sustainability expert Fee Gilfeather says broader steps are needed.

