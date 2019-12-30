Important Message For Suddenlink Subscribers

Isaiah Joe Picks Up Co-SEC Player Of Week Honor

Courtesy: Arkansas Razorbacks Athletics

Arkansas Sports Information

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas sophomore Isaiah Joe was selected the SEC Co-Player of the Week after leading the 11-1 Razorbacks to a win at Indiana. Joe shared the honor with Kentucky’s Nick Richards.

Joe scored 24 points and added five rebounds as the Razorbacks claimed their first ever road win at a Big Ten member (now 1-7).

  • Joe played all 20 minutes of the second half and scored 18 points in the period. He helped Arkansas overcome a 38-33 halftime deficit, an 11-point deficit with 16 minutes to play and a 9-point deficit with eight minutes remaining.
  • With Arkansas down 11, Joe scored 15 or Arkansas’ final 32 points as the Razorbacks closed the game on a 32-14 run, including a 19-3 run over the final eight minutes.
  • First, Joe made three 3-pointers to trim Arkansas’ 11-point deficit to two.
  • Later, with Arkansas down nine, Joe hit a turnaround jumper on the right elbow to tie the game, 61-61.
  • Joe sealed the win by going 4-of-4 at the free throw line over the final 27 seconds.
  • Joe recorded his seventh game this season with at least five rebounds.

Joe drained six 3-pointers in the game, including four in the second half, to give him 158 triples in his 46-game career to move him to ninth on the school’s all-time 3-pointers made list. Joe passed Dusty Hannahs, who made 155 3-pointers in 68 career games over two seasons (2015-17). Next on the list is Eric Ferguson, who made 160 3’s in 117 career games over four seasons (2002-06).

This is the third SEC Player of the Week honor by a Razorback this season as Mason Jones was tabbed after scoring 32 in a season-opening win over Rice and scoring a career-high 41 in a win over Tulsa.

