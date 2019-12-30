Fort Smith Landfill And Industrial Rates To Increase On New Year’s Day

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Fort Smith announces that the landfill and industrial rates will slightly increase on New Year’s Day.

According to the City of Fort Smith, this will be the third and final incremental increase which was approved by the Board of Directors two years ago on December 5, 2017.

The final Ordinance 69-7 landfill and industrial disposal rates adjustments approved, will be taking effect on January 1, 2020.

These planned increases will not affect Department of Sanitation residential and commercial rates.

The adjustments set forth in this City Ordinance are listed below.

● Tipping Fee — The fee for all debris, except asbestos and separated yard waste, brought into the

City of Fort Smith Sanitary Landfill will be $36.00 per ton, plus applicable fees and sales tax.

● Industrial Roll-off Containers

Haul Fees and Tipping fees — For customers who utilize the City’s Roll-Off containers the fee will be:

– Originating within Sebastian County:

– Haul Fee will be $160.00, plus tax.

– Landfill Tipping Fee will be $36.00 per ton, plus applicable fees and sales tax.

– Originating outside of Sebastian County:

– Haul Fee will be $200.00, plus tax.

– Landfill Tipping Fee will be $36.00 per ton, plus applicable fees and sales tax.

Roll-off Charges for one-time or infrequent basis will be charged based the following

rates:

– Originating within Sebastian County:

– 20 Cubic Yard — $325.00, plus any fees and tax

– 30 Cubic Yard — $400.00, plus any fees and tax

– 40 Cubic Yard — $450.00, plus any fees and tax

– Originating outside of Sebastian County:

– 20 Cubic Yard — $350.00, plus any fees and tax

– 30 Cubic Yard — $410.00, plus any fees and tax

– 40 Cubic Yard — $470.00, plus any fees and tax