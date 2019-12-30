Longtime Bankruptcy Attorney Jill Jacoway Sets Retirement Date

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (TB&P) — After 40 years as a bankruptcy trustee for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Western District of Arkansas, Fayetteville attorney Jill Jacoway is retiring.

Jacoway said her departure is effective Tuesday (Dec. 31), though she’ll continue working through the early part of 2020 to wind down existing cases. She said she has not been assigned any cases since September when she made her retirement plans known to the court.

The U.S. Trustee Program, the division of the U.S. Justice Department that oversees the bankruptcy courts, will appoint Jacoway’s successor at a date to be determined.

