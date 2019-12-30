New Year’s Eve Events Where You Live

(KFSM) — New Year’s Eve is approaching and several events are happening in both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Northwest Arkansas

Art’s Place

Fayetteville, Dec. 31

Live Music featuring Dave Stiles & Denham Blues Band

Blue Masquerade NYE 2019 at Pinpoint

Fayetteville, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets range from $12 to $30

C4 Lounge NYE 19 Party

Fayetteville, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The 80s and 90s theme party to ring in 2020.

Crisis Brewing Company “New Year’s Eve Party for Old People”

Fayetteville, Dec. 31 from 4-8 p.m.

There will be a free champagne toast at 6 p.m. with the London Ball Drop along with giveaways.

Crystal Bridges

Bentonville, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to midnight

NYE in the North Forest Lights. Tickets range from $12 to $40. Ticket information can be found here.

Fayetteville Town Center

Fayetteville, Dec. 31 from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

New Years Eve Jam with Bobby V. Tickets range from $35 to $65.

Fun City “Noon Years Eve” Balloon Drop

Springdale, Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-noon

Tickets are $25 per family (up to five people) in advance, $30 at the door.

Georges Majestic Lounge

Fayetteville, Dec. 31, starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets for live music are $15

Holidaze NYE Celebration

Fayetteville, Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

18 E. Center Street in Fayetteville. It’s the final day for Fayetteville’s first holiday pop-up bar.

Springdale Holiday Inn NYE Masquerade Party

Springdale, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Tickets range from $30 to $50. The hotel will also be running specials on rooms that night for those who have a little too much fun at the party.

Starlight Skatium Late Skate NYE 2020 Bash

Fayetteville, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Admission is $25 for the whole night. Balloon drop at midnight.

TheaterSquared

Fayetteville, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The event will include music by DJ KJ, a balloon drop, an LED dance floor, and more. Tickets are $75.

Whiskey 101

Fayetteville, Dec. 31 from 7:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cash balloon drop plus a champagne toast at midnight. Must be 18 to enter, 21 to drink.

6th Annual Black Eyed Pea Run

Fayetteville, Jan. 1. 10 a.m.

Racers can participate in either a 5K or 10K run around Fayetteville. Runners should show up between 9-9:30 a.m. and donations will be made to the FHS Swim Team, FHS Cross Country Team and Springdale Haas Hall Booster Club.

River Valley

2020 New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

Downtown Fort Smith, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The ball drop will take place at the corner of 6th and Garrison Avenue and will include a fireworks show at midnight. The event is free and open to the public. Click here for more information.

Electric Cowboy

Fort Smith, Dec. 31 from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Cash balloon drop plus a champagne toast at midnight.

Fort Smith Brewing Company

Fort Smith, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

A balloon drop, music and free food.

Jack’s Fort Smith Skateland NYE 2019 Skate Party

Fort Smith, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Family event, admission is $15, for each child’s paid admission, one parent skates for $7

Old Town Grain & Feed

Fort Smith, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Roar into the 20s with this karaoke costume bash. Bubbly will be on tap and free-flowing for midnight toasts

R. Landry’s New Orleans Cafe

Fort Smith, Dec. 31 from 7-10 p.m.

Make reservations now for an early New Year’s Eve at Landry’s

Shooters Bar and Grill “No Cover New Years Eve Party”

Fort Smith, Dec. 31, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Live music and a few added surprises