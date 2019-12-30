Pea Ridge Water Department Warns Customers About Phone Scam

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Pea Ridge Water Department is warning customers about a phone scam that is going around.
The scam asks customers to update their credit/debit card information.
The Pea Ridge Water Department says this is not them.
They alerted customers about the scam on their Facebook page saying:
“We have been notified that there is a scam going around that customers are being called and asked to update their credit/debit card information. We are NOT making those calls. Please do not respond to them!! We will never call you and ask for your card numbers or any other personal information.
Kim Thornhill
Office Manager”