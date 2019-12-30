Rogers Church To Hold Fundraiser For ‘Snack Packs For Kids’

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — One local church is hosting its 10th annual fundraiser to help feed children in our area.

The St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Rogers will be raising money for Snack Packs for Kids, which provides weekend food for Elmwood Jr. High students.

The soup dinner fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the church.

Those wanting to attend can choose from a variety of soups and can either dine in or dine out.

Donations will be accepted throughout the event.

For more information, contact Thurman Metcalf at 479-633-2074 or St. Andrews Episcopal Church at 479-636-4042.