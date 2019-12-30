The Supply Side: More Retail Stores Close As 2019 Winds Down

(TB&P) — Through the first 49 weeks of the year, U.S. retailers have announced more than 9,271 store closures, nearly double the amount recorded in 2018. There is no sign when the retail casualties will cease, according to Coresight Research.

Payless ShoeSource led the closures in 2019 with plans to shutter all of its 2,500 North American stores. The retailer filed bankruptcy in February for the second time. Payless said it would close all stores and wind down its e-commerce business this year. Stephen Marotta, the chief restructuring officer at Payless, said in February the company emerged from its prior bankruptcy reorganization ill-equipped to survive in today’s retail environment. He said the company was struggling with too much debt and a footprint too large to create a sustainable business.

Children’s apparel retailer Gymboree also filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January, announcing plans to close 805 stores this year. It’s also the second bankruptcy for Gymboree after years of declining sales. Women’s apparel retailers DressBarn, owned by Ascena Retail Group, announced in May it was shuttering all of its 650 U.S. stores.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.