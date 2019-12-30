Together Arkansas Initiative Aims To Curb Opioid Epidemic

(TB&P) — A recently-launched initiative to help employers and employees navigate the opioid crisis in Arkansas aims to provide resources for the business community and its workers.

The Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, in conjunction with the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas, and Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield, are putting marketing muscle behind the resource-rich project. The web site — TogetherArkansas.com — offers video resources, online tools, and downloadable guides to address opioid addiction.

Citing public health problems, declining worker productivity, and costs to the healthcare system, the three major supporters of Together Arkansas say private enterprise must engage dramatically along with public efforts to curtail the opioid crisis.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.