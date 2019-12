LOWELL, Ark. (KFSM) — Traffic is currently backed up Monday (Dec. 30) morning due to a gravel spill right before the Pleasant Grove exit in the northbound lanes of I-49 near Lowell.

According to IDrive Arkansas, a dump truck lost a load of large rocks on the interstate on mile marker 76.7.

The cause of the accident has not been released. No word yet if there were any injuries.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.