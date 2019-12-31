2020 New Year’s Eve Ball Drop In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) – If you missed your plane to see the ball drop in New York City for New Year's Eve, the City of Fort Smith has the perfect solution.

Tonight (Dec. 31) from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Downtown Fort Smith will have a celebration of its own.

Fun for the whole family begins at 9 p.m. Throughout the night there will be live entertainment, games for the kids and food for the family.

The event is put on by the Fort Smith Downtown Business Association in partnership with Mayor George McGill, the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce, 64.6 Downtown, the Downtown Restaurant and Bar Association and Chaffee Crossing.

"We're celebrating who we are," Mayor McGill said. "It's a home town ball drop, you stat at home and watch the New York City ball drop you don't get anything out of that. So if you come downtown you're going to have fun."

Last year, the city brought back the annual tradition after 20 years of not having it.

"This is Fort Smith, Arkansas, we do it better than most," Mayor McGill said.

The New Year’s Eve Ball Drop will be taking place at the corner of 6th and Garrison and traffic will be closed from 5th to 8th street from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

After the ball drops at midnight, the Fort Smith sky will light up with fireworks.

The event is free to the public.

Click here to view a full list of New Year's Eve events where you live.