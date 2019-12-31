Benton County Runaway Teens Found Safe In Kansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Two local teens who were reported missing/runaways have been found in Baxter Springs, Kansas.

According to Bentonville Police, Between the evening of Dec. 28 and the morning of Dec. 29, Daniel Cartaya, age 16, left his home in Bentonville.

Cartaya is traveling with Savannah Bollinger, 14, who is also reported as a runaway in Bella Vista.

The pair were spotted in Joplin getting into a vehicle near Dairy Queen around 5 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 29).

On Tuesday (Dec. 31) the two were found safe in Kansas.