Deadly Crash Kills Fayetteville Man

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man is now dead following a crash on Old Wire Road on Monday (Dec. 30).

According to police, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. when 67-year-old Michael Ayers’ vehicle left the roadway on the east side, hitting a wooden fence. His vehicle continued to travel northeast through a field, before coming to a final stop at the foot of a pond.

The police report does not state what caused Ayers’ vehicle to leave the roadway, but it does note the weather condition was dry and fair.

His body is being held at the Washington County Coroner’s Office.