Judge Recuses Himself In Hunter Biden’s Arkansas Paternity Case

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Judge Don McSpadden of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit is recusing himself from a child custody lawsuit in Arkansas brought against Hunter Biden.

According to a court record filed Tuesday (Dec. 31), Judge McSpadden did not give an explanation or reason for recusing himself.

The lawsuit was filed in Independence County, Arkansas stating that Biden and Lunden Roberts of Batesville were in a relationship and the child was born in August of 2018. Roberts has filed for child support and a request for Biden to pay healthcare costs for the child.

A DNA test revealed that Biden is the father of the baby “with scientific certainty.”

Biden, the son of former vice president and presidential candidate Joe Biden, is already the father of three children and recently married a different woman.

Meanwhile, another person wants to be made a party in the case against Biden.

Joel Caplan filed a motion in Independence County on Monday (Dec. 30) to become a party in the ongoing lawsuit.

According to the 30 page court filing, Caplan explains how he was allegedly conned in a “multi-billion dollar stock scheme known as The China Hustle.”

The court document states that Caplan wants to obtain Biden’s bank records to help trace back the billions that went missing in China to possibly regain his lost savings.

According to the court filing, “Joel Caplan’s claim has a question of law and fact in common with Roberts vs. Biden, namely whether the disappearance of those companies and the vast sums of money they raised is related, correlated, or has any nexus with the 1.5 billion dollars that Mr. Robert Hunter Biden received or allegedly received from high level Chinese government officials and/or wealthy Chinese National investors.”

On Friday (Dec. 27), Investigator Dominic Casey also filed a motion in Independence County to be made a party in the case against Hunter Biden.

The court filing states that Casey provided Roberts’ attorney with electronic access to Biden’s bank account records. In the motion filed, Casey gave Roberts’ legal team consent to use the bank records in the case.

The next hearing in the case is set for Tuesday, January 7.

To read more from Caplan’s filing, click here.

To read more from Casey’s filing, click here.