Police Investigate Possible Drive-By Shooting At Fort Smith Apartment Complex

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Fort Smith.

Neighbors say shots were heard just after midnight Monday (Dec. 30) at Allied Gardens Estate. Police say they were dispatched to the scene at 12:11 a.m.

At this time, shell casings have been recovered from one vehicle and at least two apartments at the complex on Johnson Street.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Police say detectives are still investigating and following up on leads.

It’s currently unclear if any arrests have been made.

