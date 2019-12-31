Sunny and Seasonable End To 2019

We’re wrapping up 2019 with pleasant weather. The start of 2020 doesn’t look too bad either.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cold start to the morning in Northwest Arkansas. Temperatures climb to the upper 40s by the afternoon, with only a slight breeze outside.

The River Valley is cold this morning, but afternoon temperatures are a touch warmer than yesterday.

Once the sun sets, the temperatures plummet into the 30s again. Midnight will be cold.

Rain holds off until 2020. But, the rain showers will be fairly light and mainly stay to our east.

-Sabrina