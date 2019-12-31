Two Arrested At Fayetteville Hotel For Allegedly Making Meth

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A man and woman were arrested at a Fayetteville hotel on several drug charges Sunday (Dec. 29).

Police say officers were dispatched to WoodSpring Suites on W. Old Farmington after the hotel manager called and asked for police assistance to remove two people from one of the rooms.

According to police, once officers got inside the room they found Craig Kritzer and April Altes. Police say they saw several knives, a rifle and a “one-pot” bottle; which is typically used for manufacturing methamphetamine.

During the search police also found multiple baggies with a white crystal-like substance and a used hypodermic needle.

Kritzer and Altes were arrested as detectives disassembled the possible meth lab inside the hotel room. During the search, officers found more baggies with meth, clean baggies, scales, a second “one-pot” and additional items used for making meth.

Altes had several warrants for her arrest within extradition. She and Kritzer were both transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

Altes is being held on a $2,500 bond while Kritzer is being held on a $5,000 bond.