Volunteers Needed To Pick Up Blown Down Wreaths At Fort Smith National Cemetery

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Volunteers are needed to help pick up knocked down wreaths on veteran’s graves at the Fort Smith National Cemetery.

According to Philip Merry, Char and Founder of Christmas Honors, heavy winds knocked down at least 300 wreaths at the national cemetery.

Merry says the wreaths cannot be tied to the headstones and Velcro cannot be used to hold them in place due to cemetery rules. He says they don’t want to lay them flat on the ground because they would not be seen when looking upon the cemetery.

Volunteers are needed to help pick up the wreaths and place them back onto the headstones.

Merry says they would appreciate anyone who could come spare 10 to 15 minutes of their time to help stand the wreaths upright on the headstones.

The wreaths will remain on the graves until they’re taken down on Jan. 7.