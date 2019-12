FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Community members are invited to give to those in need while honoring Officer Stephen Carr during a blood drive.

The American Red Cross is teaming up with Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) to hold a blood drive at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Donors can give blood on Monday, Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office located at 1155 W. Clydesdale Drive.

Click here to make an appointment to donate or call 1-800-733-2767.