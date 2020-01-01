Bentonville Officer Running To Honor Fallen Officers of 2019

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — 131 officers died in the line of duty across the U.S. in 2019. A local officer is honoring their memory as we kick-off 2020.

Bentonville Officer Joshua Hendy and members of the Bentonville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #70 are running a lap for every law enforcement official who died in 2019 at Old Tiger Stadium Park in Bentonville Wednesday (Jan. 1).

Every lap coverers a quarter of a mile, equaling a total of 32.75 miles for Officer Hendry to run.

Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr was just one of 131 law enforcement officials that died in the line of duty in 2019. His name was recently added to a fallen officer memorial in Fayetteville.

Several members of the local running community have joined Hendry on the track.

The Bentonville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #70 is collecting donations for the event. All proceeds will go towards sending members of Bentonville FOP to National Police Week in Washington, D.C., on May 10, 2020.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for anyone looking to donate.