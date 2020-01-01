First Day Hikes Offering Adventure To Start 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KFSM) — For many people, New Year’s Day begins a resolution to be more active. Parks across the country are giving people the chance to do just that with what’s called First Day Hikes.

About 50 people joined in on the hike this morning at Lake Fort Smith.

The group hiked about 2 miles of the Ozark Highlands Trail. They stopped to see the seasonal waterfall and to take in the areas wildlife.

Park interpreter Heather Hula says the First Day Hikes are perfect for starting your year with an adventure.

“Going out and enjoying the outdoors and going on adventures is a way to take care of yourself,” Hula said. “It’s a way to unplug, go on adventures and make memories, and make good use of your time because time is of the essence so they say and it’s something that you can’t get back so invest it wisely.”

This year is also the First Night Hike. It starts at 5 p.m. at Lake Fort Smith. Hikers are encouraged to bring a flashlight.