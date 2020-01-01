Pleasant Weather To Start 2020

The weather pattern is about to shift at the end of the first day of 2020 and into tomorrow. Most of the day will be sunny, mild, and windy. But, rain tracks in overnight, bringing us scattered showers for Thursday.

Temperatures in Northwest Arkansas will climb out of the 30s and highs will be in the mid 50s.

River Valley temperatures will also be above the seasonable average with highs in the upper 50s.

Most of the day will be sunny, but cloud cover increases throughout the day. Rain pushes in from the south overnight, leaving us with a soggy start to Thursday. The heaviest rain will stay to our east.

-Sabrina