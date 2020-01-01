Shoppers Flock To Stores For New Year’s Day Sales

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Black Friday and Cyber Monday have a competitor as New Year’s Day sales become more popular among shoppers.

Local retailers who launched sales today are seeing shoppers line up at the doors.

When you think about New Year’s Day you typically think about new beginnings, but today shoppers at Dillard’s are thinking about new clothes, shoes, handbags and much more. Not only are people shopping in-store, but people are also shopping online today trying to find good deals.

“This is my Christmas. This is everything I want for Christmas,” said shopper Nikki Whiteaker.

Whiteaker has been going to the Dillard’s New Year’s Eve sale for 12 years.

“The fun is the thrill of trying to get what you want and getting it at such a great price,” she said.

Along with Whiteaker, area manager Jennifer Winchester says it’s a day even employees enjoy.

“The customers are really really nice. This is my 12th New Year’s Day here and I see a lot of the same people every year, it’s a fun day for us,” Winchester said.

Earlier this year, a law was put into place that allows companies to collect and remit sales tax online, making big sale days for companies much better.

The goal of the new law was to level the playing field for brick and mortar retail, like Walmart and Dillard’s.

Big sales like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and today are adding a boom to our local economy.

Dillard’s has been packed all day and the store closes at 7 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 1). Shoppers can still grab sales online until midnight though.