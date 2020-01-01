Wister Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Money From Booster Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LeFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — An Oklahoma public school teacher has been arrested for allegedly stealing from one of the school's booster clubs.

According to court records, Amanda McAlester is accused of stealing over $2,200 from the Wister Livestock Booster Club sometime between March of 2019 and June of 2019.

A warrant for her arrest was issued on Dec. 20 and McAlester was arrested on Dec. 23. Her bond was set at $5,000.

She pleaded not guilty to Embezzlement, a felony punishable by up to two years in state prison and a fine up to $5,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 20.

Check back for updates to this developing story.