Arkansas Judge Orders Officer Who Shot Motorist Reinstated

Posted 10:28 am, January 2, 2020, by , Updated at 10:34AM, January 2, 2020

Charles Starks (Photo Courtesy: Little Rock Police)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The city of Little Rock has been ordered to reinstate a police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a black motorist.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox on Thursday reversed the Little Rock Civil Service Commission’s ruling upholding the termination of Officer Charles Starks over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire.

Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February.

Starks and another officer were attempting a motor vehicle stop at the time. Police commanders fired Starks in May, saying he violated department policy.

