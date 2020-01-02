× Chad Morris’ Son Commits To Sooners

Since the firing of Chad Morris as the head football coach at Arkansas, the recruiting buzz surrounding his son, Chandler, had been fairly quiet but that changed on Thursday.

Morris, who is playing the Under Armour All-American game tonight, pledged to play for Oklahoma and threw up the ‘horns down’ hand gesture following putting on the Sooners hat.

Chandler Morris was committed to play for Arkansas but decommitted shortly after his father was fired during the 2019 season. Morris never moved to Arkansas with his father as he played high school football at Highland Park in Dallas.

Morris went 27-2 as the Scots starting quarterback, including a perfect 16-0 season as a junior in 2018.