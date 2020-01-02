City Of Alma Installing Solar Panels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALMA, Ark. (KFSM) — The city of Alma is going green by installing solar panels that they say could save them more than a million dollars.

The city is partnering with Entegrity solar to install renewable energy which will power Alma city offices.

Alma City Hall, wastewater treatment and the parks department will be fueled by the panels.

City leaders say it will take over seven acres of land to have room to install the solar panels.

Over 25 years city leaders say the solar energy will save $1.7 million in taxpayer money.

The project is projected to be completed within six to eight months.