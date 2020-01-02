× Cloudy And Windy Today, Front Arrives Tonight

A cold front is heading in tonight which will cool us down the next couple of days. Until then, Thursday will run a bit warmer in the 50s with plenty of clouds and a stray shower. Better light rain chances arrive as the cold front swings through Thursday night with drier conditions Friday and the weekend.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARMER THURSDAY - SOUTH WIND

We'll stay about 10-15 degrees above normal Thursday with highs well into the 50s. A few of us may reach the low 60s this afternoon.

FUTURECAST - THURSDAY MIDDAY

A stray shower is possible throughout the day, especially in the River Valley.

FUTURECAST - THURSDAY NIGHT

Scattered light rain showers will be likely area-wide as a weak front rolls through.

-Matt