Cloudy And Windy Today, Front Arrives Tonight

Posted 6:50 am, January 2, 2020, by

A cold front is heading in tonight which will cool us down the next couple of days. Until then, Thursday will run a bit warmer in the 50s with plenty of clouds and a stray shower. Better light rain chances arrive as the cold front swings through Thursday night with drier conditions Friday and the weekend.

VIDEO FORECAST

WARMER THURSDAY - SOUTH WIND

We'll stay about 10-15 degrees above normal Thursday with highs well into the 50s. A few of us may reach the low 60s this afternoon.

FUTURECAST - THURSDAY MIDDAY

A stray shower is possible throughout the day, especially in the River Valley.

FUTURECAST - THURSDAY NIGHT

Scattered light rain showers will be likely area-wide as a weak front rolls through.

-Matt

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.