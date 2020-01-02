Cowboys ‘Move On’ From Coach Jason Garrett After 13 Seasons, According To Report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CBS) — After what some would call a disappointing 2019 season for the Dallas Cowboys it comes as no surprise that the franchise formally relieved head coach Jason Garrett of his position.

The Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones have reportedly decided to enter the 2020 season without Garrett as the team's coach, a source told ESPN's Ed Werder.

"After showing an 'abundance of care and respect,' for Garrett, Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones have decided the coach will not be part of the organization moving forward," ESPN reports. Werder tweeted Thursday evening that the "next phase to involve candidate interviews will begin quickly" after Garrett's firing is made official.

With Garrett facing the end of his contract and no extension agreed upon during the season, it has long been the expectation surrounding the team that Garrett's contract would be allowed to expire, CBS Sports' Patrik Walker reported on Sunday. A formal announcement is expected no later than Saturday, a Cowboys source told Walker.

Garrett has spent the last nine full seasons as Dallas' coach after taking over as an interim coach in 2010. He was originally hired as the team's offensive coordinator in 2007.

The Cowboys will soon join the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, and Carolina Panthers as teams in search of their next head coach. The Washington Redskins struck first by hiring former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.

This will mark the Cowboys' first head coaching search since Bill Parcells retired in 2007.