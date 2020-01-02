Donnie Wahlberg Tips IHOP Server $2,020 On New Year’s Day

Posted 2:34 pm, January 2, 2020, by , Updated at 02:37PM, January 2, 2020

Actor Donnie Wahlberg made someone’s year already.

On Jan. 1, Wahlberg dined at an IHOP in Illinois and left his server a big tip — $2,020.

His wife, Jenny McCarthy, posted the receipt on Twitter.

“… starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is,” McCarthy wrote.

Walhberg wrote “Happy New Year” and “2020 Tip Challenge” at the bottom of the receipt.

The 2020 Tip Challenge may have alluded to a similar situation in Michigan when server Danielle Franzoni received a $2,020 tip on a $23 bill. CBS News reported her receipt also had “2020 Tip Challenge” written on it.

 

