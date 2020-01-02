Five More Die From Flu-Related Illnesses In Arkansas, Totaling 13 This Flu Season

(KFSM) — Five more people have died due to flu-related illnesses in Arkansas this flu season, totaling 13 so far, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

The ADH does not release the victim’s name, description, or where they were from.

Since September 29, 2019, 5,800 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 1,100 positive tests reported this week.

The ADH reports “widespread” flu activity across the state with “high” intensity for week 52.

Over 100 people died from the flu during the last flu season in Arkansas and 200 the year before that.

22 flu-related pediatric deaths have been reported nationwide this season.

To date, one nursing home in Arkansas has reported an influenza outbreak.

You can view a weekly flu report from this season from the ADH by following this link.