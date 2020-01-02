Fort Smith Officer Named Employee Of The Month After Paying For Shoplifting Couple’s Groceries

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Field Training Officer Kenneth Martin has been named the January Employee of the Month at the Fort Smith Police Department for his act of kindness towards a couple caught stealing food from a Walmart with their kids around the holidays.

On November 30, Martin and another officer were called to the Walmart on Zero St in Fort Smith about a couple shoplifting with their kids.

The man was taken into custody, but the woman was allowed to leave with the children.

Body camera footage shows Martin at customer service paying for food the couple was stealing.

"There stealing food and they've got kids," Martin could be heard saying. " I have to take him to jail, but I don't have to make the kids think I'm an ******."

Martin then returned to the mother and gave her the groceries he just paid for.

“I took care of these for you, ok?" he said. "I understand this is food and things that you need, but ask for some help. Don’t do this with these babies.”