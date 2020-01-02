Holtz Inks Endorsement Deal With Shine Solar

(TB&P) — Lou Holtz is returning to Arkansas. No, not to coach, but to endorse solar energy. Specifically, he will endorse residential solar products and services sold by Bentonville-based Shine Solar.

The legendary college football coach – who also spent a one-year stint coaching the New York Jets – will be in Bentonville Jan. 17 for a Shine Solar kickoff event held at 6 p.m. at The Record in Bentonville. The event is not open to the public.

According to Shine Solar, the endorsement deal begins in early 2020 and will include radio, television and online ads targeting the Arkansas market during the year. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

