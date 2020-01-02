Iran’s Gen. Qassim Soleimani Killed In Airstrike At Baghdad Airport

(AP) — Iraqi state TV and three Iraqi officials say Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport.

The officials said the strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran’s-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Their deaths are a potential turning point in the Middle East and are expected to draw severe retaliation from Iran and the forces it backs in the Middle East against Israel and American interests.

The total number of those killed by the rockets is unknown because the vehicles and the bodies are charred.

The Iraqi military said three rockets were fired at the airport. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The PMF is a paramilitary Shia force made up of former militias with close ties to Iran whose supporters and members attempted to storm the US embassy.

Formed in 2014 to fight ISIS, the PMF was recognized under a 2016 Iraqi law as an independent military force that answers directly to the prime minister.

On Wednesday (Jan. 1) President Donald Trump ordered about 750 U.S. soldiers to be deployed to the Middle East with about 3,000 more preparing for possible deployment in the next several days.

Following reports of a strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian Major General in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the commander of its Quds Force, Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) released the following statement: