J.B. Hunt Purchases Furniture Carrier RDI Last Mile

Lowell-based carrier J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has acquired the assets of South Easton, Mass.-based carrier RDI Last Mile Co. as J.B. Hunt continues to expand its final mile business.

J.B. Hunt announced Thursday (Jan. 2) the carrier purchased RDI on Dec. 31, 2019. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the company will pay for the acquisition with its existing revolving credit facility.

“Growing our final mile delivery capabilities is a priority, and the acquisition of RDI further extends our expertise in furniture delivery,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt.

RDI was established in 1986 by Richard J. Deslongchamps Jr. with one van, and it has expanded to 100 trucks and delivers furniture, appliances and other merchandise for customers in 13 states, mostly on the East Coast, according to RDI’s website. Customers include Ashley Home Furniture, Bassett Furniture Direct, Boston Interiors, Ethan Allen and La-Z-Boy, the website shows.

