Motorcycle Driver Dead After Police Chase Ends In Crash In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crashed into another vehicle in Fort Smith while fleeing from a State Trooper.

According to Aric Mitchell with FSPD, the accident happened at the intersection of Waldron and Grand Avenue near UAFS Thursday (Jan. 2).

FSPD state that just before 3:30 p.m. they were notified of the pursuit.

An Arkansas State Trooper at the scene confirmed to 5NEWS they were pursuing a male suspect on a motorcycle. The reason for the pursuit is unknown at this time.

The motorcyclist struck another car at a high rate of speed during the pursuit, according to Mitchell.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Arkansas State Police has requested that Fort Smith Police handle the investigation, Mitchell says.

Traffic is being diverted at this time.

