Sherwood Police Identify Person Of Interest In Connection To Cyclist Killed In Hit-And-Run

SHERWOOD, Ark. (KFSM) — Sherwood police say they now have a person of interest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened in July 2019.

Police have been looking for the person who killed 59-year-old cyclist and Fort Smith native John Mundell since July, when a car hit him from behind. Mundell was hit and killed while riding along Highway 107 near Miller’s Point.

He was transported to UAMS where he died from his injuries.