Arkansas AMBER Alert Issued For Missing 6-Year-Old Sherwood Boy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — An Arkansas AMBER Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old Sherwood boy believed to be in extreme danger.

Julian Boyd has been missing since 6:00 a.m. Friday (Jan. 3) morning.

Authorities believe Boyd is with 33-year-old Napolean Haire, who is considered armed and dangerous.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2001 Lexus 300, grey in color, with Arkansas tag 058YST.

Boyd is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds, the alert said. He has black low cut hair and has brown eyes.

Haire is described as 5’11” with black low cut hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425.