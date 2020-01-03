Arkansas Judge Blocks Panel From Awarding Casino License

Posted 12:41 pm, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 12:40PM, January 3, 2020

(AP) — An Arkansas panel has been temporarily blocked from issuing a casino license for Pope County.

Casino. Photo Courtesy: MGN Galleries

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen issued a temporary restraining order Friday preventing the state Racing Commission from considering applications or issuing a casino license.

The panel had planned to meet Monday.

Arkansas voters in 2018 approved a constitutional amendment legalizing casinos in Pope and Jefferson counties, as well as at a Hot Springs horse track and a West Memphis dog track.

Griffen issued the order in response to a lawsuit challenging the commission opening a second application period.

