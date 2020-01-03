Booneville Police Department Asking For Help In Identifying Two Individuals

Photo Gallery
BOONEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Booneville Police Department is asking for help in identifying two individuals suspected of shoplifting.
The Booneville Police Department shared photos of a male and female on their Facebook page and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
The two individuals are suspected of shoplifting approximately $137 worth of items from the Booneville Walmart.
Booneville Police say anyone with information can call or message them and the information will be held privately.
Boonville Police Department: 479-675-3456