GOSHEN, Ark. (KFSM) — Traffic on Highway 45 in Goshen was shut down after a multi-vehicle accident Friday (Jan. 3) night.

According to the Goshen Fire Department, at least one vehicle caught fire after the accident.

The accident is at the intersection of Highway 45 and Gulley Road.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries and the fire has been put out.

