City Of Bentonville Asking For Public Input On Master Street Plan

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Bentonville officials are looking for public input on a new Master Street Plan for the city.

The first of three upcoming public input meetings on the new plan is set for Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Bentonville Community Center. The meeting is drop-in style and begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

“We need opinions from citizens, and those who commute within Bentonville daily, on transportation from a mobile connectivity perspective including auto, pedestrian and biking,” said Dennis Birge, Bentonville Transportation Director. “The City will utilize the information gathered as input for a master street plan that will help identify current and future infrastructure needs.”

The Master Street Plan is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

Residents are also asked to complete a short online survey, which can be found here.

Public input is vital to projects because it helps identify what the areas of concern are for residents.