Cool And Mostly Cloudy Friday

A cold front is pushing through Arkansas on Friday, bringing some cooler air heading into the weekend. On-and-off clouds are likely until Friday’s sunset when much clearer skies are expected. Another batch of clouds will come early Saturday morning with a stray snowflake or raindrop from 4 AM – 8 AM. Afterwards we’ll go back to sunshine the rest of the weekend.

VIDEO FORECAST

FRIDAY COLD FRONT

A stray sprinkle is possible in the morning on Friday as the front pushes through Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. We'll stick with clouds and some windy conditions the rest of the day. Most of the day will hold in the 40s and 50s.

SATURDAY SNOWFLAKE?

A batch of some low clouds will move in early Saturday morning. A few of us could get a snowflake or raindrop as these clouds pass over. Clearer skies will return by the late morning hours.

The window for some light precipitation will be from 4 AM - 8 AM.

-Matt