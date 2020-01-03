UPDATE: 89-Year-Old Man With Alzheimer’s Found Safe

Posted 8:23 pm, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 08:53PM, January 3, 2020

UPDATE: Walter Catron has been found safe.

Original story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for an 89-year-old man who was last seen in Fayetteville.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Walter Catron was last seen at the Casey’s convenient store on Wedington Drive around 7:50 p.m. Friday (Jan. 3) night.

Police say he has been missing since 2 p.m. Friday.

Catron suffers from Alzheimer’s and has gray hair and blue eyes.

He lives in Rogers and drives a 1999 Gold Chevy Malibu.

If you know of Catron’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact FPD at 479-587-3555.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.