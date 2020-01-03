UPDATE: 89-Year-Old Man With Alzheimer’s Found Safe

UPDATE: Walter Catron has been found safe.
Original story:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for an 89-year-old man who was last seen in Fayetteville.
According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Walter Catron was last seen at the Casey’s convenient store on Wedington Drive around 7:50 p.m. Friday (Jan. 3) night.
Police say he has been missing since 2 p.m. Friday.
Catron suffers from Alzheimer’s and has gray hair and blue eyes.
He lives in Rogers and drives a 1999 Gold Chevy Malibu.
If you know of Catron’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact FPD at 479-587-3555.