UPDATE: 89-Year-Old Man With Alzheimer’s Found Safe

UPDATE: Walter Catron has been found safe.

Original story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for an 89-year-old man who was last seen in Fayetteville.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Walter Catron was last seen at the Casey’s convenient store on Wedington Drive around 7:50 p.m. Friday (Jan. 3) night.

Police say he has been missing since 2 p.m. Friday.

Catron suffers from Alzheimer’s and has gray hair and blue eyes.

He lives in Rogers and drives a 1999 Gold Chevy Malibu.

If you know of Catron’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact FPD at 479-587-3555.