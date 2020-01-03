Fort Smith Mobile Home Community Tenants Angry Over Living Conditions

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — If you drive by the Cavanaugh Mound Estates located near Jenny Lind and Cavanaugh Rd. you might not notice anything wrong, but some living there tell 5NEWS a closer look and smell reveal an avalanche of problems.

Tenants say in addition to the raw sewage, overgrown trees threaten people’s safety and drainage issues cause standing water whenever there’s heavy rainfall.

“I have an 18-month-old baby. When she gets old enough to walk out here I don’t want her walking through that,” said tenant John Heckman.

Sewage drains are visible when they should be below the frost line and water lines are exposed when it needs to be covered by an insulated box to prevent freezing.

One young family says after they moved in their drains became clogged and junk started coming up through the bathtub and sink.

“My kids shouldn’t have to live in feces or take a bath in something that has been covered in feces for weeks and even though we bleached it, it’s still gross,” said Lauren Adamson.

Collective Capital Partners LLC. took over management of the property about a year ago.

Residents were told that the cost of water had gone up and that they would have to pay an additional fee.

Daniel Potter refused to pay the extra money and says he was penalized.

“Josh Harmon took the money from the rent to pay for this water maintenance sewer deal so, he could charge me a $25 late fee,” said Potter.

The city has been contacted and tenants say someone has been out to inspect the property and are hopeful something will be done to help.

5NEWS reached out to Collective Capital Partners but they did not respond to a request for an on-camera interview or statement.