Jan. 2 Declared ‘National Send Back Day’ For Holiday Gifts

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — UPS declared Jan. 2, 2020 National Send Back Day.

With the holiday season coming to a close many people spent the day returning unwanted gifts.

“I am sending back a gift I ordered for my sister in law but it didn’t fit," said Cathy Roberts.

Roberts sent back just one the 1.9 million packages expected to be sent back on Jan. 2.

This is a 26% increase from last year's National Return Day showing the online shopping business is booming.

“It’s supposed to be the highest return day of the year," said UPS store owner Pat Cullen.

Many stores prepared for the day by making sure they had extra employees to handle the crowd.

“We tried to make sure we have plenty of employees. We tried to cover and make sure we're covered," said Cullen.

Roberts said it only took a minute to return her package but she wasn't expecting the crowd.

“It’s super busy I guess it is national returns day," said Roberts.

Cullen said if customers have everything they need, despite the crowds, it should be a quick trip to send back the package.

“The person they bought it from whether amazon or Walmart will send a label or someone will send a code and we can scan the code and print out the label if they print it out we can that label give them a receipt of when they sent it back. It’s all pretty quick if they’ve got it all packed up and ready to go," said Cullen.

Along with UPS, the Post Office and FedEx were prepared for many package returns.