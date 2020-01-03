Kentucky Man Claims He Killed, Skinned Neighbors’ Dogs To Make Coat

Posted 4:36 pm, January 3, 2020

Jonathan Watkins. (Photo Courtesy: Floyd Co. Sheriff)

(AP) — A Kentucky man who claims to have killed and skinned four of his neighbors’ dogs to make a “doggy coat” has been charged with animal torture.

News outlets report 38-year-old Jonathan D. Watkins was arrested in Floyd County on Dec. 23 after a neighbor called authorities.

A state trooper who responded found Watkins at his home with a knife and what appeared to be blood on his clothing.

An arrest citation says Watkins told the trooper he was bloody because he was making a coat from dog skins.

A judge appointed Watkins a public defender at a Dec. 27 hearing and ordered a psychiatric examination.

