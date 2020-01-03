Man Kills His Mother And Two Others In Pine Bluff Stabbings

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, a man has been arrested for three stabbings in Pine Bluff.

Police responded to W. 25th Street on Friday in reference to a welfare check. Upon arrival, police found the bodies of 53-year-old Lisa Allen Moore and an unidentified man.

Police arrested Lisa Allen Moore’s son, 19-year-old Michael Moore, at the scene.

Michael Moore was wanted for a stabbing that occurred on New Years Eve when 33-year-old Sidney Hayes was found stabbed to death outside of a restaurant.

Michael Moore was booked at the Jefferson County Jail for three counts of murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.

